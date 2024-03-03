Agriculture Minister Allocates EGP 307.35M For 426 Beneficiaries Within Fattening Cattle Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Board of Directors of the national project for fattening cattle, chaired by Elsayed Elkosayer, the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, approved the allocation of EGP 307 for 426 beneficiaries, including small-scale breeders and young graduates, for a total of 6,833 heads of cattle. This comes within the framework of the presidential initiative“Decent Life,” launched by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, to develop the Egyptian countryside and improve the standard of living of small farmers and breeders.

Mostafa El-Sayyad, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture for Livestock, Fisheries, and Poultry, stated that the total funding allocated to the project so far amounts to approximately EGP 8.572bn for about 43,500 beneficiaries, for the raising and fattening of over 505,000 head of cattle, whether calves for meat production or high-yielding cows for milk production, to provide more meat and dairy products to the market.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture assigned the Livestock and Poultry Wealth Development Sector and the General Authority for Veterinary Services to coordinate with the directorates of agriculture and veterinary medicine at the level of governorates nationwide to intensify field follow-ups on the beneficiaries of the national project for fattening cattle, while providing all aspects of veterinary and health support and studying any problems facing the beneficiaries on the ground and working to solve them.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Agriculture, the Agricultural Bank of Egypt, and the National Bank of Egypt conduct inspections of beneficiaries' barns to ensure the availability of suitable space and adequate housing. Upon receiving the head of cattle, they are insured in the Livestock Insurance Fund at a reduced rate. Field follow-ups on beneficiaries' barns are then intensified by the Livestock and Poultry Wealth Development Sector and the General Authority for Veterinary Services.

El-Sayyad stated:“The national project for fattening cattle aims to provide red meat in the market at a fair and reasonable price for both producers and consumers, in addition to stabilizing prices in the markets, whether for live cattle or prices of red meat and dairy.”

Tarek Sulaiman, the Head of the Livestock and Poultry Wealth Development Sector, mentioned that the national project for fattening cattle can be accessed by applying to the nearest agricultural administration or branch of the Agricultural Bank of Egypt or the National Bank of Egypt, spread across the governorates, or through electronic communication with the Livestock and Poultry Wealth Development Sector.