Secondhand Smoke Linked To Rise In Some Dogs' Cancer Risk

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Washington Post

Scottish terriers exposed to cigarette smoke at home were six times as likely to develop bladder cancer as their counterparts in nonsmoking homes, a recent analysis found.

The long-term study, published in the Veterinary Journal, followed 120 Scottie dogs over three years. The breed is known for its high rates of bladder cancer: Scottish terriers have 20 times the risk of most other breeds, and most dogs that do get bladder cancer have the most invasive form of the disease.

Researchers used surveys from dog owners and analyzed the dogs' urine to look for a nicotine metabolite that indicates exposure to cigarette smoke. During the study period, 32 dogs developed bladder cancer.

Scottish terriers that lived in homes with smokers were six times as likely to develop cancer than controls, with seven of the 32 dogs with bladder cancer living with smokers. Urinalysis revealed that the dogs living with smokers were exposed to an average of 10 years' worth of pack-a-day smoking, compared with 1.5 years' worth of pack-a-day smoking for dogs that didn't get cancer.

Another significant risk was living within a mile of a marsh or wetland - areas that can trap pollutants or be treated with insecticides. Dogs that lived near marshy land were 21.23 times as likely to develop bladder cancer than controls. Older age and a history of past urinary tract infections were also associated with higher cancer risk.

"We know that Scotties' genetics play a huge role in making them vulnerable to cancer,” Deborah Knapp, a veterinarian at Purdue University who led the research, said in a news release.

"If we were to do this study with mixed breeds of dogs, it would take hundreds and hundreds of dogs to uncover this same risk, which is probably there, just more difficult to discern because those dogs are not already inclined genetically to get bladder cancer,” she added.

Knapp said dog owners can reduce their dogs' smoke exposure - and potential cancer risk - by quitting smoking or smoking outside, and changing out of smoky clothing before spending up-close time with their pets.

The study was partially funded by a grant from the Scottish Terrier Club of America. Because of their high rates of bladder cancer and their sharing many of their owners' environmental exposures, Scottish terriers are considered a model species for studying the effectiveness of potential cancer detection and interventions for both dogs and humans.