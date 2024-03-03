Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Govt To Present Budget Today Based On 'Ram Rajya' Theme | 5 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government will present its 10th annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 on Monday (4 March). The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on 15 February and has been extended till 8 March.

It was supposed to end on February 21. This is likely to be the longest assembly session under the AAP government's regime, according to officials. According to media reports, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government's budget will be themed around“Ram Rajya”.22% rise in Delhi's per capita income, economy to grow at 9.17% in FY24: AtishiDelhi government budget: 5 things to knowDelhi Finance Minister Atishi will present her first budget after being inducted into the cabinet in March last year. This will be the first budget presented by senior AAP leader Atishi, who was elected from the Kalkaji constituency in the 2020 election Singh, Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended in excise caseThe Delhi government is likely to allocate ₹1,000 crore in the budget for various initiatives in unauthorised colonies. Delhi has nearly 1,800 unauthorised colonies, accommodating 30% of the city's population. The Delhi government is likely to strengthen the road network in these unauthorised colonies and augment the water-supply pipelines and sewer networks's inflation rate at 2.81%, below national rate of 5.65% in 2023: AtishiThe budget is likely to have provisions for every section of the society, in accordance with the principles of Ram Rajya, in the election year, PTI news agency mentioned. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has often spoken about the concept of \"Ram Rajya\".

Why BJP MP Gautam Gambhir decided to quit politics ahead of Lok Sabha electionsIn his Republic Day speech, he said the AAP government has adopted 10 principles of \"Ram Rajya\" and is providing quality education, healthcare services, free electricity, and water to people and ensuring women's safety 2023, Kailash Gehlot presented Delhi's annual budget following the arrest of former finance minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. The 2023 budget was based on the“Clean, beautiful, and modern” Delhi theme. The 2023 Delhi budget amounted to ₹78,800 crore with a provision of ₹21,000 crore for city's infrastructure.



