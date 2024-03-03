Nafe Singh Rathee Murder: Two Shooters Involved In Haryana INLD Chief Killing, Nabbed From Goa

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Two shooters namely Saurav and Ashish nabbed from Goa in a joint operation by Jhajjar Police, Delhi Police Special Cell, and Haryana STF in the Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee murder case, said officials on Monday.

Jhajjar police stated that a search operation is still underway to catch two more shooters. Haryana Police on Saturday informed that four shooters involved in the murder of Nafe Singh Rathee have been identified INLD chief was gunned down along with a party worker by unknown assailants near Bahadurgarh railway crossing in Jhajjar last Sunday. Besides Rathee, INLD worker Jai Kishan was also killed when assailants sprayed their vehicle with bullets. The attack, which came ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, drew sharp reactions from the opposition parties in the BJP-ruled state deceased leader's nephew, Kapoor Singh Rathee, had on Thursday said that his uncle's elder son Bhupinder and younger son Jatinder received 18 threat calls from an unknown number Home Minister Anil Vij had on Monday said the probe into the killing of the INLD's state unit chief will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, UK-based 'wanted' gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias, Nandu, has claimed responsibility for the killing of INLD chief. The gangster took to social media and said that he was the one who got Nafe Singh killed.

He alleged that the leader had a close friendship with gangster Manjeet Mahal and Nafe Singh used to work with Mahal's brother Sanjay in capturing properties.“He supported Mahal in the murder of my brother-in-law and my friends. This will be the outcome for anyone who joins hands with my enemy. If anybody supports my enemies, I will support their enemies and all the 50 bullets will wait to take away that person's life,\" he said.

The gangster revealed that the entire Bahadurgarh knows the number of people Nafe Singh captured and killed while in power, adding to which he said, \"No one could raise their voice because of his power.\"“If the police had been so active in the murder of my brother-in-law and my friends, I would not have needed to do this,\" he called police being 'inactive'.

(With inputs from agencies)

