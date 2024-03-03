In Pics | Day 3: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Gala From Deepika, Ranbir, SRK, Bill Gates To Ivanka Trump

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Day 3 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations: The extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, began on March 1 and wrapped up on March 3.The festivities began as prominent guests from around the world arrived at Gujarat's Jamnagar to grace the occasion. Guests included business tycoons, politicians, Hollywood and Bollywood stars and cricketers read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Ivanka Trump, Adar Poonawala, and more join bash | PicsThe guest list comprised around 1,200 people including pop superstar Rihanna, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ivanka Trump and Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and many more read: Who is Radhika Merchant-the new addition to the Ambani familyDay 1 festivities saw a special drone show followed by a performance by Rihanna at the newly-constructed Jamnagar Township Temple complex day two of pre-wedding festivities, \"A Walk on the Wildside\" was organised that guided the guests to the Ambanis' animal rescue centre. This tour included a variety of local activities that blended entertainment with a touch of the wild read: Akon arrives in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding events: Watch videoBollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan earlier performed at the pre-wedding celebration guests were served around 500 dishes prepared by around 100 chefs. Arrangements were made for hairstylists and hairdressers to keep in line with the dress code. Additionally, the Ambani family organised a grand feast for the community of 51,000 people living in nearby villages: In picsAt the celebratory event, images showcasing Anant's childhood moments with his family were projected on massive screens. Among the snapshots, the billionaire father was captured engaging in playful activities with his children, joyfully carrying them on his shoulders read: In Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala; SRK, Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg and moreMoreover, on Day 3 guests first had a touch with nature during the event named, \"Tusker Trails\" where they explored Jamnagar's green expanses. These guests donned traditional Indian attire for the“Hashtakshar” ceremony later in the day's have a look at several inside photos and videos of celebrities and famous personalities from the pre-wedding festivities.

