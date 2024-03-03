Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 3: Kiran Rao's Latest Movie Earns ₹4 Crore In 3 Days

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Numbers for Laapataa Ladies consistently grew over the weekend. After having earned ₹75 lakh on its release day, it managed to earn ₹1.60 crore on Saturday.

Riding on great reviews from critics and viewers alike, Kiran Rao's latest directorial earned ₹1.8 crore on Sunday. The total box office collection in the domestic market now stands at ₹4 crore Read: Three Khans dance at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash; Netizens reactThe overall occupancy rate across India was at the highest in Chennai (79.25%). Bengaluru (40.75%) and Pune (37%) come next. The Bollywood movie is produced by Jio Studios, Kindling Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

After having its world premiere as Lost Ladies at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, the movie was released theatrically across India on March 1.Laapataa Ladies public reviews“There is an old saying that - Beauty lies in simplicity and innocence. You don't need over the top special effects, erotic songs, unbelievable storyline and huge stars to make a beautiful movie,” came from one viewer Read: Article 370 banned: Yami Gautam's new movie won't be shown in these countries“Laapta Ladies\" is a refreshing and empowering cinematic gem that celebrates the resilience and strength of women,” came from another Ladies critic reviewsLaapataa Ladies has received positive reviews from most critics. Shubhra Gupta on The Indian Express calls it a“delightful film”.

Rahul Desai of Film Companion calls it“solid, feel-good storytelling”.“The intent is honest. The wit is situational. The imperfections are human. The limits are respected,” Desai writes Read: Karan Johar's film, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki....' to release in April; Check date here“Kiran Rao's comeback is a terrific watch,” says Tushar Joshi on India Today.“...if you invest your heart into this tale of two women gone missing, then you will be in for a treat. It's time Kiran Rao made more movies for the audience.”“The film is breezy and light on its feet. It is never, therefore, in danger of being bogged down by the weighty issues that it addresses,” writes Saibal Chatterjee on NDTV.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

