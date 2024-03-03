               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bengaluru News: NIA Takes Over Investigation Of The Rameshwaram Cafe's Blast


3/3/2024 11:00:44 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over Bengaluru's The Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to National Investigation Agency. The blast took place at the cafe on 1st March in Bengaluru's Whitefield area where several people were injured.

