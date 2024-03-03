Bengaluru News: NIA Takes Over Investigation Of The Rameshwaram Cafe's Blast

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over Bengaluru's The Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to National Investigation Agency. The blast took place at the cafe on 1st March in Bengaluru's Whitefield area where several people were injured.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.