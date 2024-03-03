Ramadan 2024-7 must-visit destinations during holy month

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During Ramadan, Muslims frequently seek venues to celebrate the holy month in a spiritually uplifting setting while also experiencing local traditions and cultures. Here are seven must-see Ramadan locations in 2024.

Dubai's desert iftars let you feel Ramadan's splendour. Relax in the desert with Arabian hospitality and cultural entertainment while breaking your fast.

Muhammad's tomb is in Medina, another Islamic city. Mosques hold nocturnal prayers and Quranic recitations throughout Ramadan, giving the city a spiritual ambiance.

Malaysia's capital city's "bazaars Ramadan," night marketplaces with halal and traditional dishes, make Ramadan lively. Special Ramadan events and charitable work.

Al-Azhar Mosque and other municipal mosques perform Ramadan prayers and talks. Festive lights and fawners enliven the city throughout Ramadan.

The UNESCO-listed Medina and mediaeval mosques of Fez make Ramadan unforgettable. Visitors may have traditional Moroccan iftar feasts and see local rituals.

Historic mosques like the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia hold Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan. The streets are filled with Ramadan bazaars and iftar feasts.

The Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca, Islam's holiest city. Millions of Muslims worldwide visit Mecca for Umrah and religious rites including fasting, prayers Quran recitation.