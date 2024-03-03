Kerala: 13-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Consuming Poison In Idukki; Probe Begins

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: A class 8 student who was undergoing treatment at the hospital after consuming poison died. The deceased was identified as an 8th grade student at a private school in Idukki Upputhura panchayat. The relatives allege that the student died due to mental torture and reprimands by the teachers in connection with the discovery of tobacco products in the child's possession.

The teachers were informed that some of the students were bringing tobacco products to school. The teacher in charge of the disciplinary committee conducted an inspection, and it was found that this boy brought tobacco products.

The boy said that one of his classmates had given the products to him. The parents of both students were called, and he was released after reporting the matter. The boy consumed poison after reaching home in the evening. He died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kottayam on March 2.

Meanwhile, the school authorities stated that tobacco products were found in the child and were released as per the request of the family. The authorities also said that no disciplinary action had been taken against the two students. The police recorded the child's confidential statement while he was undergoing treatment in the hospital. The police stated that further action would be taken after receiving a copy of the statement.