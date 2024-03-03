Kerala News LIVE:  Over 4 Lakh Students To Take SSLC Exam Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:05 am: Old man arrested for sexually assaulting young woman in Thiruvananthapuram.

An old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a young woman in Thiruvananthapuram. The Marayamuttam police arrested Ganapathy, a native of Neyyanttinkara. The police said that the incident related to the case happened two days ago. The police arrested the old man during the investigation conducted following the complaint. The accused was produced in court and remanded.



8:33 am: 13-year-old commits suicide after consuming poison in Idukki; probe begins

Idukki: A class 8 student who was undergoing treatment at the hospital after consuming poison died. The deceased was identified as an 8th class student of a private school in Idukki Upputhura panchayat. The relatives alleged that the student died due to mental torture and reprimand by the teachers in connection with the discovery of tobacco products in the child's possession.



8:17 am: Kerala to experience high heat wave; yellow alert in 6 districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in 6 districts in the state due to a high rise in the temperature. There is a possibility of high waves and storm surges on the Kerala coast and the south Tamil Nadu coast today.

Over 4 lakh students to write SSLC exam today

Kerala will conduct the SSLC exam today. Over 4 lakh students will write the exam in 2971 centers. The exam will be held from 9:30 am to 11:15 am. Minister V. Sivankutty said that necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the examination. The minister said that all children should appear in the exam with confidence.

