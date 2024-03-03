RITES To Help With Crowd Management In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, March 4 (IANS) The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a Government of India enterprise, will prepare a report on the crowd management in Ayodhya.

RITES had prepared a similar report last year but the same became irrelevant after the huge footfall of pilgrims, following the opening of Ram temple in January this year.

Gaurav Dayal, divisional commissioner of Ayodhya, said,“RITES will submit a new report on crowd management in Ayodhya as per the changed scenario after opening of Ram Mandir.”

According to the Ayodhya administration, around 60 lakh devotees have visited Ayodhya after the opening of Ram Mandir.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is also exploring all measures to control crowds and ensure hassle free 'darshan' of Ram Lalla for devotees.

Recently, a delegation from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams also (TTD) visited Ayodhya. The Trust had invited them to discuss crowd management measures.

“The Trust discussed the issue of crowd management with them. We will implement relevant suggestions of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for crowd management at Ram Janmabhoomi,” said Anil Mishra, member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Trust also emphasised that managing crowds in Tirumala Tirupati and Ram Janmabhoomi were altogether different aspects.“Tirumala Tirupati is situated outside the city on a hill while Ram Janmabhoomi is located in the heart of Ayodhya,” said Mishra.

“In Tirumala Tirupati it takes several hours for a non-VIP to have darshan of the deity. But in Ram Mandir a devotee is able to have darshan of the deity in around one hour or so,” he added.