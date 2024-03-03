Three Killed, 3 Others Missing As Car Plunges Into UP Canal

(MENAFN- IANS) Bulandshahr, March 4 (IANS) Three persons were killed and two others injured when a car fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

Three persons have been reported missing in the incident, which happened on Sunday night..

According to reports, the incident occurred when the driver, returning from a wedding ceremony, apparently lost control and the car fell into the canal. There were a total of eight people in the car at the time of the accident.

Rescue teams have been deployed to search for the missing people.

Giving details about the accident, the police spokesman said that eight people were returning from a wedding ceremony in Aligarh to Sheikhpura. It was raining heavily when the accident took place.

Senior officials, including the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police, reached the spot.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to ensure all help to the victims. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh each has been announced for the families of the deceased.