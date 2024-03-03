Premier League: Foden's Brace Inspires City To Turnaround Win Over United

(MENAFN- IANS) Manchester, March 4 (IANS) A Phil Foden double and Erling Haaland's stoppage-time strike earned Manchester City a 3-1 turnaround victory over Manchester United to move a point behind leaders Liverpool in Premier League table.
The Pep Guardiola side are now unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League matches.
Man City have completed a Premier League double over rivals Man Utd for a sixth time – with half of these coming under Guardiola (also 2018/19 and 2021/22).
City had fallen behind to a thunderous Marcus Rashford goal on eight minutes - against the run of play - and spent the next 50 minutes or so trying to find a way past a resolute United back-line.
But Foden levelled on 56 minutes with a screamer into the top corner from 20 yards, then scored a delightful second ten minutes from the end of normal time.
Haaland then wrapped up victory with a clinical finish following excellent work by Rodrigo to make it 3-1 in added time.
Up next for City is a huge showdown at Anfield against title-rivals Liverpool on Sunday, while a second consecutive defeat leaves Man Utd 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.
