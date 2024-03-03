British Student, 18, Attacked By A 10Ft Crocodile And Put Into A Death Troll

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A teenage British backpacker has been mauled by a crocodile while traveling with friends on a gap year holiday in southern Africa.



Amelie Osborn-Smith, from Andover, Hampshire, had been enjoying a day of white water rafting in the Zambezi River below Victoria Falls in Zambia when she was attacked by the 10ft beast which put her into a 'death roll'.





Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, the 18-year-old's father said that his daughter had been resting her leg over the side of the boat when the crocodile clamped its jaws around her calf and dragged her under the water.



Brent Osborn-Smith, 60, an Army Major-turned-osteopath, said: 'She's in a pretty bad state at the moment in Zambia and we're doing our best to try and get her back to have some proper definitive care here.

One friend of the young girl explained that the man who saved her was“punching the crocodile furiously”, and that the girl was“lucky to be alive”.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram