'Massacre': Dozens Killed By Israeli Fire In Gaza While Collecting Food Aid

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 4 (NNN-WAFA) – Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed and injured, yesterday, in an Israeli attack, while they were waiting for aid in Gaza City, said Palestinian Health Ministry Spokesman, Ashraf al-Qedra, in a press statement.

Palestinian security and medical sources said that, Israeli forces opened fire on people at the Kuwait roundabout, south of Gaza City, while they were waiting for aid trucks loaded with flour.

Earlier yesterday, Israeli warplanes bombed a small truck carrying humanitarian aid, in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least eight, according to the state-run Palestine TV.

As usual, there was no comment from the Zionist regime, on the incidents.– NNN-WAFA