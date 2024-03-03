CRPF Jawan Booked For Celebratory Firing In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 4 (IANS) A CRPF jawan, Santosh Kumar Singh, has been booked for indulging in celebratory firing and a departmental probe initiated against him.

The action came after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Station officer, Ahirauli, Vivek Verma, said that sub-inspector Ashok Kumar Yadav, along with his team, investigated a viral video allegedly depicting firearms misuse during a cricket match inauguration in the Khewar village in Lucknow.

During the probe, the individual seen in the video was identified as Santosh Kumar Singh, a resident of the same village.

“It was found that Santosh Kumar Singh's actions constituted a violation of section 25(9) of the Arms Act, which pertains to the unauthorised discharge of firearms,” the SO said.

Police have written to the district administration for cancellation of the arms licence of Santosh.

“We will send a notice to Santosh for questioning as it is learnt that he left for Delhi to resume his duty,” the SO added.

Police said that Santosh happens to be son of Sansar Singh, a history-sheeter criminal and accused of murder of former gram panchayat member Shailendra Singh.