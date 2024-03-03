Why Move Species To Islands? Saving Wildlife As The World Changes Means Taking Calculated Risks

Author: Amy Coetsee

( MENAFN - The Conversation) The eastern barred bandicoot was once found in abundance across the basalt plains of western Victoria. But habitat destruction and predation by introduced red foxes drove the species to the brink of extinction on the mainland.

