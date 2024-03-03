Prosecutor's Office: Russians Drop Guided Aerial Bomb On Kurakhove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Prosecutor General's Office reported that, according to preliminary data, the Russian forces dropped a KAB-500 guided aerial bomb on Kurakhove in the Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Facebook .

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated as part of the criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation revealed that on March 3, 2024, at 14:35, the Russian army shelled a residential area of Kurakhove, damaging at least seven multi-storey buildings and causing injuries of varying severity to sixteen people who were taken to the hospital for urgent medical care.

"According to preliminary data, the invaders dropped a KAB-500 bomb on the city," the statement said.

The prosecutors are taking necessary measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian strike on Kurakhove in the Donetsk region wounded 16 people, two of whom are in serious condition.