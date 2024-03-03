Woman Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district 11 times on Sunday, injuring a woman and damaging houses and power grids.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Artillery shelling and kamikaze drones. Today, the Nikopol district came under 11 enemy attacks. The Russians fired at the district center and the Marhanets and Pokrovsk rural communities. There is a victim... [in Pokrovsk community]. It is a 51-year-old woman. She will be treated at home,” the post says.

According to Lysak, the Russians damaged 13 private houses and the same number of outbuildings. Two houses were completely destroyed. Four cars and a power line were also damaged.

As reported, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Dnipro at night, which caused a fire. A kamikaze drone attacked Nikopol, and the Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under artillery shelling.