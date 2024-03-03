Death Toll From Russian Attack On Odesa Rises To 12: Body Of 8-Year-Old Girl Found Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, the death toll from Russia's attack on a residential building has risen to 12. The body of an 8-year-old girl was found under the rubble of the building.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Another child who died was a girl named Zlata. She was 8 years old. Rescuers are now unblocking her and her brother Serhiy's bodies. This is an indescribable grief for the Odesa region and the whole of Ukraine. Russia is a terrorist country,” Kiper wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with combat drones on the night of March 2. The drone hit a multi-storey apartment building in a residential area, destroying part of the section with 18 apartments.

Eleven people have been reported dead, including four women and four children. 18 people were injured, three of them are in hospitals, two of them are in serious but stable condition.