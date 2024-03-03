Ukraine's General Staff: 68 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the last 24 hours, there were 68 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian invaders on the frontline.

Throughout the day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck seven Russian manpower clusters.

The enemy launched 5 missile attacks and 44 air strikes and carried out 54 attacks involving multiple launch rocket systems at the Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

A total of 68 combat engagements took place over the course of the day. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to the threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

The Russian army launched air strikes near the settlements of Lisne, Rozhkovychi, Druzhba, Bobylivka, Kyianytsia in the Sumy region and Vovchansk, Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv region. More than 30 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Yeline, Buchky in the Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Sosnivka, Vovkivka, Oleksandrivka, Novodmytrivka in the Sumy region; Udy, Veterynarne, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Mylove, Topoli in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times near the towns of Synkivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region. They launched air strikes in the vicinity of Nadiya and Tverdokhlibove in the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three attacks near Terny and Verkhniokamianske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attempted to break through the defense. The enemy launched an air strike near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. Artillery and mortar shelling affected about 15 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched an air strike near Druzhba, Donetsk region. In addition, more than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire. Among them were Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Andriivka and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 18 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Pokrovsk and Novobakhmutivka in the Donetsk region. About 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Oleksandropil, Opytne, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Orlivka, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 27 times, with the support of aircraft. They launched air strikes near the settlements of Kurakhove, Vodiane, Vuhledar and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kurakhove, Maksymilianivka, Yelyzavetivka, Katerynivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Orikhiv sector. Instead, they launched air strikes near the settlements of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, Verkhnia Tersa and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novodarivka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Omelnyk, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the defense forces are maintaining their positions and repelling the attacks of the occupying forces. Despite suffering significant losses, the enemy continues to attempt to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the past day, they launched two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy continued attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. The city of Kherson came under artillery and mortar fire.

