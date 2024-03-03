Ukrainian Forces Intercept Enemy Missile In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have destroyed a Russian missile in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reported.

"A missile has been shot down. Soldiers from the Air Command East destroyed a deadly piece of iron over the Kryvyi Rih district. Thank you for your protection!" Lysak said.

An air raid alert was issued in some Ukrainian regions after 18:00 on Sunday, March 3.

