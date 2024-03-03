Kuwait FM Joins GCC Ministerial Level Talks In Saudi Capital

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya joined his Gulf Arab counterparts for talks in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Sunday, aiming to further strengthen ties within the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). On the sidelines of the talks, the GCC foreign ministers met with their counterparts from Jordan, Egypt and Morocco, all of which centered on efforts to improve relations, the Riyadh-based bloc said in a statement. nam

