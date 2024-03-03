               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Amir, Bahrain King Discuss Bilateral Ties


3/3/2024 3:05:03 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 3 (KUNA) - Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Bahrain King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa discussed boosting bilateral ties between the two countries.
This came during a phone call between the two leaders, said Qatari Amiri Diwan in a statement Sunday.
Latest regional and global developments were touched on, it added. (end)
