Qatar Amir, Bahrain King Discuss Bilateral Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 3 (KUNA) - Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Bahrain King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa discussed boosting bilateral ties between the two countries. This came during a phone call between the two leaders, said Qatari Amiri Diwan in a statement Sunday. Latest regional and global developments were touched on, it added. (end) sss

