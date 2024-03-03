GCC Fms Agree To Establish High-Level Coordination Cmte. For Sovereign Funds

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 3 (KUNA) -- The ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council agreed on Sunday to establish a high-level coordination committee for sovereign funds in the GCC countries linked to the Ministerial Council.

This came in the final statement of the GCC ministerial meeting, which was held in Riyadh.

According to the final statement, the Ministerial Council touched on the latest developments in joint Gulf action, as the council was briefed on the efforts undertaken by the committees working within the GCC framework to implement the vision of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud regarding strengthening joint Gulf action, which was adopted by the Supreme Council in its 36th session.

The Ministerial Council discussed the process of economic and development integration among the GCC states and stressed the continuation of implementing the decisions of the Supreme Council regarding completing the requirements of the Customs Union and equality of treatment among citizens of the GCC countries in all areas of the common Gulf market. (end)

