Arab League: Ceasefire In Gaza Strip Is Necessary

CAIRO, Mar 3 (KUNA) -- Arab League General Secretary Ahmad Aboul Gheit said on Monday that a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip is necessary.

This came in a statement released by the Arab League after Aboul Gheit met with Sigrid Kaag Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Senior Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

Aboul Gheit believed that denying the Palestinians access to essential humanitarian aid was a "death sentence and collective punishment," and he held the international community accountable for allowing the occupying Israeli entity to carry out its aggression against helpless civilians by granting it the "green light."

The statement indicated that the meeting reviewed in detail the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip in recent weeks and the proposed plans to send humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

In this regard, Kaag went over several suggestions for allocating humanitarian help and the challenges posed by the Israeli occupation for each option. (end)

