Kuwait SC Team Qualify To Gulf Handball Clubs Championship Final In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Mar 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait (Sporting Cub) handball team qualified to play in the Gulf Handball Clubs Championship final in its 40th edition.

This his year's championship hosted by Qatar's Al-Arabi club and is set to continue to March 5th.

Kuwait club played Al-Arabi in the semifinal and managed to defeat them (39 to 36) in extra time to qualify for the final where they will face Qatar's Al-Rayan club next Tuesday.

The championship started with eight teams from Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, and Oman split into two groups, the reigning champions are Kuwait club. (end)

sss







MENAFN03032024000071011013ID1107928699