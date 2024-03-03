               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait SC Team Qualify To Gulf Handball Clubs Championship Final In Qatar


3/3/2024 3:05:03 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Mar 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait (Sporting Cub) handball team qualified to play in the Gulf Handball Clubs Championship final in its 40th edition.
This his year's championship hosted by Qatar's Al-Arabi club and is set to continue to March 5th.
Kuwait club played Al-Arabi in the semifinal and managed to defeat them (39 to 36) in extra time to qualify for the final where they will face Qatar's Al-Rayan club next Tuesday.
The championship started with eight teams from Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, and Oman split into two groups, the reigning champions are Kuwait club. (end)
