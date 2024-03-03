Depriving Palestinians Of Aid Is A Death Sentence - Arab League

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Mar. 3 (Petra) -- The Arab League affirmed that depriving Palestinians of aid is a death sentence and collective punishment.These remarks were made during the meeting of the Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, on Sunday with the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Senior Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, Sigrid Kaag, at the Arab League headquarters.Jamal Rushdi, the Secretary-General spokesperson, stated that the meeting focused on the complete deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip in recent weeks and the proposed plans to send aid.He pointed out that the UN official reviewed with Aboul Gheit a number of ideas related to directing aid and the difficulties associated with each option due to Israeli intransigence.The two sides agreed that the return of the Palestinian Authority to the Strip is an urgent necessity for reconstruction.Aboul Gheit reiterated that the priority at this stage is to achieve an immediate ceasefire, stop the bloodshed, and prevent a Palestinian famine in Gaza.