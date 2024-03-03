Arab League Calls For Securing Gaza's Humanitarian Water Requirements

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Mar. 3 (Petra) -- The Arab League urged all international actors and organizations to take immediate measures to mobilize the support required to ensure humanitarian needs and basic water services for Gaza Strip residents.This call was made during the Arab League's celebration of Arab Water Day 2024 on March 3 under the slogan "Save Water. Save Life."The Arab League emphasized once more how dire the region's water problems are becoming, from acute shortages to mounting strain on non-renewable resources, which has resulted in a concerning drop in the Arab world's per capita freshwater share over the previous few decades.It added that this day comes at a time of serious circumstances facing the Arab region as a result of the recent Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the deliberate Israeli targeting of the water and sanitation sector, which seeks to deprive the people of Gaza of water and spread epidemics among them.