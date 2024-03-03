CPF: 4 New Students Join Airbus Training Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 3 (Petra) The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) announced on Sunday that four new engineering students have joined the fourth round of the Airbus Internship Program, which is part of the International Training Program (formerly the Youth Excellence Fund (YEF) initiative), one of the CPF's programs.The CPF said that the training will run for six months at the company's headquarters in Toulouse, France, under the supervision of specialized experts.The participants will have the opportunity to train and participate in scientific research and practical applications in aeronautical engineering, navigation systems, and advanced simulation systems.According to the CPF's statement, the students are Jad Sunaa from Al Hussein Technical University, Ali Al-Hanbali from the University of Jordan, Yazan Masalhah, and Tala Hashim from Princess Sumaya University for Technology.The CPF said that the students' participation comes upon the completion of the implementation of the partnership agreement between the CPF and Airbus, which was first signed in November 2017 and renewed in 2022.It added that the students received training in digital manufacturing, 3D printing, prototyping, and laser cutting during February in the Makerspace Program (formerly TechWorks), one of the CPF's programs.They also received a French language course and a workshop on photography skills.The International Training Program is one of the programs of the Crown Prince Foundation and falls under the "Economic Participation" track. It provides professional training opportunities for Jordanian university students in prestigious international institutions, within the highest standards, with the aim of developing their skills and transferring their expertise to their peers upon their return to Jordan.