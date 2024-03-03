Jordan Partakes In Arab Federation For Sports Of People With Disabilities General Assembly In Cairo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 3 (Petra) -- Jordan took part on Sunday in the General Assembly of the Arab Federation for Sports of People with Disabilities in Cairo, where the League of Arab States is hosting the event.Jordan was represented in the meetings by the Secretary-General of the Jordan Paralympic Committee and a member of the Board of Directors of the Arab Federation for Sports of People with Disabilities, Amer Al-Shaar.According to a committee statement, the meetings discussed a number of files related to the activities and programs of sports for people with disabilities at the level of Arab countries.For his part, Al-Shaar expressed his appreciation for the role of the Arab Federation for Sports of People with Disabilities, and lauded their keenness to integrate people with disabilities from the Arab world and discover their sporting talents through the implementation of joint Arab programs and competitions that meet their needs and encourage them to practice sports.