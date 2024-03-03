Investment Guarantee Funds Portfolios Income Up 17.3%, Says Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 3 (Petra) -- The Amman Future Dialogues Group hosted the head of the Social Security Corporation Investment Fund, Ezzedine Kanakrieh, in a meeting entitled "Security Fund Investments: Their Reality and Future."Kanakrieh reviewed the latest financial performance indicators for the investment portfolios, noting that the size of the fund's assets increased last year by JOD1.1 billion at about JOD14.9 billion at the end of 2023 compared to JOD13.8 billion at the end of 2022, a 7.6 per cent growth, according to preliminary financial statements for 2023.Income generated from investment portfolios increased by 17.3 per cent, reaching about JOD802 million at the end of 2023, compared to JOD684 million at the end of 2022.Kanakrieh said the diversification of the fund's investment portfolio, including stocks, money market instruments, loans, and real estate and tourism investments, led to achieving positive results despite the fluctuations in the performance of various economic sectors due to regional conditions.He added that the Fund's ability to achieve results indicates the "prudence of its investment policy." He said the Fund seeks to enhance its investments from a sustainable perspective by investing competitive advantage in the governorates, establishing new viable projects and expanding existing investments in promising sectors.He noted that the investments have a "major" role in providing new job opportunities, strengthening the financial position of the Social Security Corporation through investment returns and the increase in subscribers with the Corporation.