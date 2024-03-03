(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Statement by H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi SLC Secretary General On Reading Month 2024
3 March, 2024:
'Reading Month stands as an annual national cultural event in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the significance and
profound essence
of reading and its integral role in weaving our
social fabric, in line with
the visionary directives of our wise leadership. The events held throughout the UAE during this month
reflect
the
steadfast
national commitment to promoting reading as a catalyst for
enlightenment,
knowledge acquisition, cultural refinement, and
human
development.
The UAE has
continually spearheaded
strategic initiatives to foster the passion for reading and strengthen the bond between younger generations and books in general and cultural and literary publications in particular.
These efforts have not only
set global standards, but also
demonstrated our
dedication to implementing international knowledge projects and programmes. On Reading Month, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai,
reaffirms its
commitment to enhancing reading culture, as we believe in its pivotal role of shaping our institutional environment and legislative ecosystem, while also advancing expertise and capabilities of our legal professionals.”
