(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Statement by H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi SLC Secretary General On Reading Month 2024







3 March, 2024:

'Reading Month stands as an annual national cultural event in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the significance and

profound essence

of reading and its integral role in weaving our

social fabric, in line with

the visionary directives of our wise leadership. The events held throughout the UAE during this month

reflect

the

steadfast

national commitment to promoting reading as a catalyst for

enlightenment,

knowledge acquisition, cultural refinement, and

human

development.



The UAE has

continually spearheaded

strategic initiatives to foster the passion for reading and strengthen the bond between younger generations and books in general and cultural and literary publications in particular.

These efforts have not only

set global standards, but also

demonstrated our

dedication to implementing international knowledge projects and programmes. On Reading Month, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai,

reaffirms its

commitment to enhancing reading culture, as we believe in its pivotal role of shaping our institutional environment and legislative ecosystem, while also advancing expertise and capabilities of our legal professionals.”