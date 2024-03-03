Qatar, Egypt Hold Bilateral Talks In Civil Aviation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The civil aviation authorities of the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt held on Sunday bilateral talks in Cairo.

Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), chaired the Qatari side, while the Egyptian side was led by HE President of the Egypt's Civil Aviation Authority Pilot Amr El Sharkawy.

During the talks, a memorandum of understanding was signed to increase air transport rights to Cairo International Airport. This will facilitate the opening of new avenues of cooperation in the field of air transport between the two countries, positively impacting overall economic, investment, and trade exchange between them.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the field of civil aviation, in addition to several matters of mutual interest.