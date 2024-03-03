UAE Fuel Price Hike: Fares Increase For Some Sharjah Buses By Up To Dh3

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 4:46 PM

Last updated: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 10:22 PM

Sharjah bus fares have increased by as much as Dh3 in some routes since Friday (March 1) following a 17 fils hike in the price of diesel this month.

Based on the fare matrix seen by Khaleej Times, the bus fare from Rolla in Sharjah to Mall of the Emirates in Dubai via Al Quoz (bus route 309) has gone up by Dh3, from Dh17 last month to Dh20 in March.

Bus fare on Feb 28 for Rolla to MoE route (Photos: Edwin DMello) Bus fare on March 3 for Rolla to MoE route

Intercity bus route 616 has also increased by up to Dh3, depending on the destination - from D8 to Dh10 for short distances; while longer distances are now Dh30 from Dh27 last month.

Fares for bus routes 112, 114, 115, 116 have also gone up from Dh1 to Dh3. Routes 66 and 333, however, remain unchanged at Dh6 and Dh10 respectively.

Meanwhile, Ajman Transport Authority earlier announced a 4-fil increase in taxi fare in the emirate effective March 1. Ajman cab fare is now at Dh1.83 per kilometre, up by 4 fils from Dh1.79 last month.

Higher fuel prices

Petrol and diesel prices for March 2024 are as follows:

Super 98 petrol is Dh3.03 per litre, compared to Dh2.88 in February.

Special 95 petrol is Dh2.92 per litre, compared to Dh2.76 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol is Dh2.85 a litre, compared to Dh2.69 a litre in February.

Diesel will be charged at Dh3.16 a litre compared to Dh2.99 last month

The price of diesel for March, however, is actually lower by 3 fils as compared to Dh3.19 per litre in December last year, but higher by 16 fils at the start of the year, when it started at Dh3 on January 1.

