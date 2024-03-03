MONEY TALK RADIO With XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) Dr. Allen Davidoff Explains Advanced Drug Therapy For Kidney Disease And Diabetes

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

This is Money Talk Radio with Ellis Martin. Today we're going to take a deep dive into a publicly traded NASDAQ company developing innovative therapies to improve the quality of life of patients with progressive kidney disease as well as diabetes. The company is XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX)(CVE:XRTX) a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company. We'll speak with Dr. Allen Davidoff. We urge you to pay attention to this dissertation, noting the revolutionary therapy being developed AND the potential investment opportunity therewithin.

XORTX Therapeutics is a paid sponsor of Money Talk Radio.

XORTX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) (CVE:XRTX) is a drug based biotechnology company primarily focused on orphan disease indications which have aberrant purine metabolism and frequently high serum uric acid imbalance. Our focus on developing kidney therapies also includes therapeutics programs for large markets such as diabetic nephropathy and acute kidney injury associated with respiratory virus infections such as SARS-CoV-2.

We possess patents and patent applications that may include U.S. and international rights regarding the development of uric acid-lowering agents for the treatment of hypertension, insulin resistance, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and kidney injury.

