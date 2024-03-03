               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Money Talk Radio With Forte Minerals Corp. (CNSX:CUAU) CEO Patrick Elliott--Copper Gold Exploration In Peru


3/3/2024 2:30:55 PM

This is Money Talk Radio with Ellis Martin. We visit now with Patrick Elliot, the President and CEO of Forte Minerals Corp. (CNSX:CUAU)(FRA:2OA). Forte is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Peru. The team is composed of dedicated and qualified professionals who have a combined 215 years of experience in exploration and mining in the Americas and a combined 60 years of successfully managing public companies. This combination of expertise accelerates the extensive connections to projects and financing.
