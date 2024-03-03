Death Toll In Gaza Climbs To 30,410 As Israel's Genocide Marks 149Th Day

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN /



A total of 90 Palestinians were killed in nine massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces over the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, bringing the documented death toll since the outbreak of the Israeli war of genocide to 30,410, the majority of whom are innocent civilians, according to local health authorities.

In addition to the 90 fatalities, 177 other Palestinians were injured by Israeli artillery, aerial strikes or sniper fire over the last 24 hours, while the number of injuries documented since the beginning of the aggression have climbed to 71,700, the sources added.

Some victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, as the occupation forces continue to prevent the arrival of ambulance and rescue teams to many locations, especially in the northern region. Therefore, the actual figures are believed to be much higher.

Meantime, the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip has reported a tragic surge in the number of children succumbing to malnutrition and the unavailability of medical treatment and fuel within the facility due to the ongoing Israeli blockade, bringing the total to 15 lives lost since last week.