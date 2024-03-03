Finance Minister Meets Nigerian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari has met with Adebayo Olawale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy for Nigeria, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance during his current visit to the country. The meeting focused on bilateral relations between the two countries in the economic, trade and investment fields and means to enhance them, in addition to discussing aspects of joint co-operation.

MENAFN03032024000067011011ID1107928297