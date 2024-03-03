Qatar Organises 39Th Meeting Of Gulf Joint Market Committee

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, has organised the 39th meeting of the Gulf Joint Market Committee, which concludes on Monday in Doha.

Each member state of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) participated in the meeting, which discussed many important topics regarding the common Gulf market.

The meeting's agenda included topics for the Gulf common market, including a working paper on the concept of economic citizenship; follow-up of the decisions of the Financial and Economic Co-operation Committee; digital transformation strategies; and governance regulations, in addition to several other related topics.

The meeting also followed up on the issues of the Gulf common market and discussed the best ways to address the challenges facing the completion of its requirements and support mechanisms.

During the meeting, the members also stressed the importance of translating these efforts and continuing work and coordination among GCC countries to enhance the process of joint Gulf economic action to meet the interests, aspirations, and hopes of the leaders and peoples of GCC countries.

It is worth noting that the launch of the Gulf common market was announced in Doha in 2008 to achieve economic unity, which is to treat the natural and legal citizens of GCC states in any of the member states as citizens without distinction or discrimination in all economic fields.

MENAFN03032024000067011011ID1107928295