Amir, Nigerian President Witness Signing Of Agreements, Mous

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu witnessed the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding between the governments of the two countries at the Amiri Diwan Sunday.

His Highness the Amir and the president of Nigeria witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for co-operation in the education field; an agreement to establish the businessmen council; a memorandum of understanding between Qatar Chamber and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture; an agreement on regulating manpower; a memorandum of understanding on co-operation in the fields of youth and sports; a memorandum of understanding for co-operation in the fields of tourism and business events; and a memorandum of understanding for co-operation between the ministries of interior of the two countries.

A number of ministers and senior officials attended the signing ceremony.

On the Nigerian side, it was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying the president.

