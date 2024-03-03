Qatar, Nigeria To Expand Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held a session of official talks with President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Amiri Diwan Sunday.

At the outset of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed the president of Nigeria, and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay and more development and prosperity for the relations between the two countries at all levels, looking forward that this visit would contribute to consolidating the co-operation in different spheres to serve the interests of both nations.

President Tinubu thanked the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, hoping for this visit to advance the relations and co-operation between the two countries, allowing the two sides to invest their economic potential to enhance bilateral co-operation between them.

Talks during the session focused on bilateral relations and ways to develop and enhance them in trade, economy, investment, energy and education. In addition, the two sides discussed key regional and international issues and developments, especially the developments of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the war on Gaza.

The talks session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Advisor to the Amir for National Security Mohamed bin Ahmed al-Misnad, HE Minister of Finance Ahmed bin al-Kuwari, HE Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, and a number of senior officials.

On the Nigerian side, the session was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Finance Wale Edun, Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake, Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Doris Uzoka-Anite, and a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.

His Highness the Amir and the Nigerian president also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a host of regional and international topics of mutual interest.

His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon in honour of the president of Nigeria and his accompanying delegation.

The president of Nigeria was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan.

