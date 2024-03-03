Prime Minister Chairs GCC-Jordan Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the joint ministerial meeting between the GCC countries and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, held in Riyadh on Sunday.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the GCC countries and Jordan across all fields.

In a speech, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that today's meeting expressed the common aspirations for fruitful achievements and outcomes in the process of relations between the GCC countries and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, through the joint action plan between the two sides.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has always been at the forefront of the countries calling for finding a solution to the Palestinian issue, based on Jordan's firm position towards it as the first Arab and Islamic issue, and Jordan's Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's holy sites, His Excellency said, highlighting Jordan's key regional and international role to end the Israeli war on Gaza, spare bloodshed and prevent the displacement of Palestinians.