Prime Minister Chairs GCC-Egypt Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Arab Republic of Egypt, which was held in Riyadh.

The meeting dealt with ways to enhance cooperation between the GCC and the Arab Republic of Egypt in all fields and the joint action plan.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed, in a speech, that the shared keenness to cooperate and continue discussions in several fields is nothing but a desire to enhance and advance relations between the GCC countries and Egypt to further growth and prosperity.

His Excellency explained that the State of Qatar has made substantial efforts to mediate between Israel and Hamas to stop the war on Gaza, in partnership with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and the friendly United States of America, noting that the State of Qatar will continue its efforts with all active countries to reach a permanent ceasefire.