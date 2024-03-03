Amir, King Of Bahrain Discuss Bilateral Relations, Means To Enhance Them

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with his brother HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.
This came during a phone call HH the Amir received today from the King of Bahrain.
During the call, the two sides also discussed a host regional and international issues of common concern.
