Amir: Talks With Nigerian President Discussed Ways To Promote Bilateral Relations

In a post on his official account 'X' platform, His Highness said that he discussed today with the President of Nigeria Ahmed Tinubu ways to strengthen friendship and cooperation ties to serve the common interests and build numerous bilateral partnerships, looking forward to further cooperation that invests in all opportunities and potential of the two countries for the good of the two friendly peoples.