Amir: Talks With Nigerian President Discussed Ways To Promote Bilateral Relations

QNA
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that he discussed with HE President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu avenues to upgrade friendship and cooperation ties between the two countries to serve common interests.
In a post on his official account 'X' platform, His Highness said that he discussed today with the President of Nigeria Ahmed Tinubu ways to strengthen friendship and cooperation ties to serve the common interests and build numerous bilateral partnerships, looking forward to further cooperation that invests in all opportunities and potential of the two countries for the good of the two friendly peoples.
