Minister Of Public Health Recognises 28 Employees At Stars Of Excellence Award

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health and Managing Director of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, honoured the winners of HMC's 11th Stars of Excellence Awards in a ceremony held at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel. The awards included three main categories – Health, Education, and Research, as well as the Managing Director's Award, the Star of Excellence Award, and the Rising Star Award.

The awards program was established in 2010 to acknowledge employees' commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services and to recognize the outstanding achievements of staff. Since the launch of Stars of Excellence, over 3,200 nominations have been submitted. Of these, over 400 teams have been recognized for their outstanding contribution to HMC's success in delivering high-quality patient care.

Speaking at the ceremony, Her Excellency said:“Since Stars of Excellence began in 2010, HMC has transformed dramatically. Stars of Excellence highlights our commitment to the Qatar National Vision 2030 in fostering a skilled and motivated workforce, this in turn has an ongoing ripple effect to improve patient centered care; resulting in a healthy population both physically and mentally.”

“This year's nominations have included many projects related to Covid-19 and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. For three years, our healthcare teams worked tirelessly to support Qatar's strategies for these national priorities. Thanks to the commitment and expertise of our healthcare staff, working alongside colleagues from the healthcare sector and across government, Qatar was able to implement a comprehensive strategy to protect the population from Covid-19 and to host a safe, healthy and incredibly successful FIFA World Cup, in addition to successfully hosting many other major events in the country.”

“What makes me especially proud is that despite the enormous demand and pressure from Covid-19 and the FIFA World Cup, our dedicated healthcare teams made enormous progress across a wide range of areas to improve the quality of care delivered to our patients.”

Nasser Al Naimi, HMC's Chief of Patient Experience, said:“Stars of Excellence 2024 received a record number of project nominations and the standard this year has been truly exceptional. Tonight's program highlighted the shortlisted projects, yet there are countless more projects that also deserve to be recognized and appreciated. I would like to thank everyone who was part of more than 700 project nominations this year. It is the efforts of the many thousands of HMC staff that has facilitated the remarkable transformation of HMC in recent years.”

A total of 28 awards within three main categories – Health, Education, and Research – were given to the winning project teams, including the Managing Director's Award, the Star of Excellence Award, the Rising Star Award, and two Awards of Merit.

This year's winning project of the Managing Director's Award was 'Novel Clinical Practices for Covid-19 Critical Care Management', which also won a Star of Excellence Award within the Health category. The project focused on the implementation of clinical practice modifications to ensure a low mortality rate.

Stars of Excellence 2024 Winners

Managing Director's Award

Novel Clinical Practices for COVID-19 Critical Care Management

Health Category

Quality and Patient Safety: Qatar's Age Friendly Health System Movement

Patient Experience: Enhancing Patient Care and Accessibility through the Urgent Consultation Center (UCC)

Clinical Practice: Novel Clinical Practices for COVID-19 Critical Care Management

Operational Performance: Clinical Information Systems (CIS) Technology Refresh and Code Upgrade

Collaborative Achievement: Achieving Excellence with Teamwork

Education Category

Protecting Breastfeeding for the High-Risk Infant

Research Category

HMC National COVID-19 Research Collaboration