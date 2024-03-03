Amir, Chancellor Of Austria Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria HE Karl Nehammer, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

This came during a phone call His Highness received on Sunday from the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria.

At the beginning of the call, the Austrian Chancellor expressed his gratitude and appreciation to HH the Amir for Qatar's diplomatic efforts that contributed to the release of the Austrian citizen who was detained in Afghanistan.

During the call, they also discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.