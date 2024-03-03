Prime Minister Chairs 159Th Regular Session Of GCC Ministerial Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the 159th regular session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which was held in Riyadh.

The meeting discussed a number of reports to follow up on the implementation of the decisions of the 44th session of the GCC Supreme Council in Doha in December 2023, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.

Addressing the opening of the meeting, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the war on Gaza has gone unabated for the past five months, resulting in the death and injury of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The international community has been unable to stop Israel's relentless crimes and daily violation of international law, His Excellency added.





Reiterating the State of Qatar's position on the Palestinian issue, His Excellency said Doha will continue mediation efforts to stop the escalation, exchange prisoners between the two sides, and reach a permanent truce in the Gaza Strip.

The GCC countries spared no effort in supporting Qatar's endeavors and standing with the brotherly Palestinian people during this tragedy, His Excellency added, stressing the necessity to continue pushing for just and lasting peace, with the Palestinian people obtaining all their legitimate rights approved by international bodies and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.