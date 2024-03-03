Qatar Weather: Chance Of Light Rain, Marine Warning Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: There is a chance of light rain in some places in Qatar tomorrow, March 4, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) announced on its latest weather update.

"Scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times with chance of light rain at places," QMD posted on its social media handles.

Moreover, there is an offshore warning of expected thundery rain, strong winds and high sea.

Inshore, wind is expected to blow southeasterly to southwesterly at 8 to 18 knots, reaching 25 knots at places. Offshore, it will be southeasterly 12 to 22 knots gusting to 30 knots at places with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 5 feet at places with thundery rain. Offshore will be 3 to 7 feet, rises to 10 feet at places with thundery rain.

In Doha, the temperatures are expected to range between 19°C and 24°C tomorrow.

Al Ghuwayriyah area recorded the lowest temperature today at 9°C.

QMD advises the public to stay updated on weather updates by using official sources or the Q Weather app.